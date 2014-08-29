BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to set up fund management JV in Wuhan
* Says its unit plans to use 48 million yuan to set up fund management JV in Wuhan
Aug 29 Novavest Real Estate AG : * Says gives provisional result of voluntary public exchange offer for all A category shares of Pretium AG * Says tendered total of 994,009 shares of Pretium AG until expiry of
acceptance period on 28 August 2014, 16:00 GMT * Says as at end of acceptance period holds 96.79% of the share capital and
98.84% of voting rigts of pretium ag * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says its unit plans to use 48 million yuan to set up fund management JV in Wuhan
* Says chairman of board, Atedo N.A. Peterside CON, will be resigning from board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings with effect from March 31
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 88.0 million zlotys ($22.24 million) versus 98.0 million zlotys a year ago