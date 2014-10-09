Oct 9 NOVAVEST Real Estate AG

* Says plans to further expand its property portfolio in Q4 2014

* Says planned investment volume of 30 million Swiss francs - 40 million Swiss francs

* Says plans capital increase of between 16 million Swiss francs and 54 million Swiss francs in order to finance this expansion

* Says to issue up to 1.34 million ordinary shares with par value of 35 Swiss francs per share and up to 1.46 million voting right shares with par value of 5 Swiss francs per share