BRIEF-Hypoport FY EBIT up 21 pct at EUR 23.2 mln
* FY consolidated revenue rose by 13 pct to 156.6 million euros ($167.55 million) (2015: 139.0 million euros)
Oct 9 NOVAVEST Real Estate AG
* Says plans to further expand its property portfolio in Q4 2014
* Says planned investment volume of 30 million Swiss francs - 40 million Swiss francs
* Says plans capital increase of between 16 million Swiss francs and 54 million Swiss francs in order to finance this expansion
* Says to issue up to 1.34 million ordinary shares with par value of 35 Swiss francs per share and up to 1.46 million voting right shares with par value of 5 Swiss francs per share
* Says that RMI has entered into exclusive negotiations with its 84% subsidiary, Outsurance Holdings Limited
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016