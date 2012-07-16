German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
July 16 Aluminum products maker Novelis said on Monday it has pulled out of a joint venture with Alcoa Inc to recycle beverage cans and will set up its own recycling business.
Alcoa said it would assume full control of the Evermore joint venture effective Aug. 31.
The two companies have been partners since 2009 in the joint venture, which purchases more recycled cans than any other group in the world.
Neither Alcoa nor Novelis revealed financial details of Novelis' withdrawal from the venture, which was originally planned to last until 2014. Novelis owned 55.8 percent of Evermore.
Atlanta-based Novelis, a unit of India's HindalCo Industries Ltd, said it would establish a new organization for the procurement of used beverage cans (UBCs) in North America.
Novelis will procure UBCs for its recycling plants in Greensboro, Georgia, Berea, Kentucky, and Oswego, New York, through the new organization, it said.
"This move is in line with our global strategy to enhance our scrap procurement and recycling assets to support our goal of achieving 80 percent recycled content in our products by 2020," said Derek Prichett, Novelis' vice president for Global Recycling.
Novelis said it currently buys the equivalent of 40 billion cans a year, worth an estimated $1 billion. It expects its global consumption of UBCs to grow to more than 60 billion cans by 2015.
Evermore will become a part of Alcoa`s Global Packaging group and will remain in Nashville, Tennessee.
(Reporting By Steve James; editing by John Wallace)
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.