SHANGHAI, April 11 Aluminium demand is expected
to grow at an annual rate of 7-8 percent in China and 4-5
percent globally, for an indefinite number of years, the chief
executive of Novelis Inc said on Wednesday.
Phil Martens, CEO of the world's top maker of aluminium
rolled products and aluminium can recycling, was speaking in an
interview before a news conference to announce the company's
construction of its first aluminium rolled facility in China.
The new factory is slated for completion in 2014 and will
specifically target the local automotive sector, where the
company already have a list of clients including Audi, BMW,
Chrysler Ford, GM and Hyundai.
The company had earlier announced that it was selling three
foil-manufacturing plants in Europe to focus on premium product
markets such as beverage cans and automobiles.
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)