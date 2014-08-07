BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
Aug 7 Novelis Inc, the world's largest producer of rolled aluminum products, reported a 150 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of beverage cans during the 2014 soccer World Cup in Brazil.
The company, a unit of India's HindalCo Industries Ltd , said net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $35 million in the first quarter ended June 30, from $14 million, a year earlier.
Excluding items, profit rose 43 percent to $30 million.
The company had estimated in July that can sales would top two billion over the four weeks of the World Cup, a 35 percent increase over the same period last year. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: