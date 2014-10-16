NEW YORK Oct 16 Novelis said on Thursday it will close its Ouro Preto aluminum smelter in Brazil, the latest casualty of high energy costs and low metal prices as the world's top rolled products maker focuses on downstream higher-value products.

The plant, which makes 18,000 tonnes per year of extrusion billet, will shut at the end of the year, it said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)