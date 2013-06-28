June 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Noven Therapeutics LLC's drug to treat hot flashes
associated with menopause - a surprise decision as an advisory
committee to the regulator had voted against its approval.
The drug, Brisdelle, is the first approved, non-hormonal
treatment for hot flashes, the FDA said in a statement. ()
The label for Brisdelle, generically known as paroxetine,
includes a boxed warning about suicidial thoughts.
Last month, the regulator rejected another non-hormonal
therapy, Sefelsa, prompting its creator Depomed Inc to stop
spending on the drug.
In March, advisers to the FDA voted against Brisdelle and
Sefelsa, saying neither drug showed enough benefits to offset
the risks.
Hot flashes, a symptom of menopause, occur in upto 75
percent of women, according to the FDA.
Hormone therapy was once a standard treatment to replace the
hormones the body does not make after menopause, but its use
dropped after 2002, when a large clinical trial showed the
therapy increased the risk of heart disease and breast cancer.
Noven, a unit of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc,
sells a higher dose of paroxetine as Pexeva to treat major
depressive disorder, panic disorder and obsessive compulsive
disorder. GlaxoSmithKline PLC markets a similar drug
called Paxil.