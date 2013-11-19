UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Nov 18 Novik Inc : * Announces letter of intent regarding proposed acquisition by clearview
capital * Says aggregate purchase price of about $45 million * Clearview Capital to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of co
for a cash consideration of $0.85 per share * Letter provides for a break fee of $1.8 million to be payable by Novik to clearview if the letter is terminated
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Orefinders agrees to sell red lake property for $1.3 million