Nov 18 Novik Inc : * Announces letter of intent regarding proposed acquisition by clearview

capital * Says aggregate purchase price of about $45 million * Clearview Capital to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of co

for a cash consideration of $0.85 per share * Letter provides for a break fee of $1.8 million to be payable by Novik to clearview if the letter is terminated