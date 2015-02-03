(Refiles to correct spelling of "Australia's" in first paragraph)

SYDNEY Feb 3 Australia's Novion Property Group plans to gain control of rival Federation Centres Ltd in a A$7.8 billion ($6.1 billion) deal that will create the country's third-largest operator of shopping centres.

Federation will act as the legal acquiring entity but the share swap ratio will give Novion shareholders around 64 percent of the merged real estate investment trust, which will have a market value of some A$11 billion.

Shares in Novion soared 10 percent in early morning trade while shares in Federation gained 0.65 percent.

Owners of shopping centres and other bricks-and-mortar retail companies are taking steps to ward off rapidly growing competition from Internet rivals.

Each Novion security will be exchanged for 0.8225 Federation securities, implying a value of A$2.55 per Novion security compared to its last close of A$2.322, the companies said in a statement.

The new company will have A$22 billion in retail assets under management and A$18.2 billion in annual retail sales and the deal would bring cost savings of at least A$84 million a year.

The new company would rank behind global shopping centre behemoth Westfield Corp and its Australasian spin-off Scentre Group, which it formed in 2014, by market capitalisation.

Shares in Federation and Novion were suspended in early trading.

The companies said their boards had agreed to the deal but it needs to be approved by Novion shareholders. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)