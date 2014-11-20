UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Novita SA :
* Raises its FY 2014 guidance
* Expects FY 2014 revenue of 84 million zlotys and FY 2014 net profit of 10 million zlotys
* Says increased FY 2014 guidance results from optimalisation of production processes
* Says the change in 2014 revenue forecast is due to withdrawing from the market products sold under its own label Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources