By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, April 20 Top aluminum rolled products
maker Novelis announced on Monday the surprise ouster
of Chief Executive Officer Philip Martens who helped the
India-owned firm shift toward the automotive sector.
The abrupt departure over the weekend of Martens, a former
Ford executive who took over the role in 2009, comes as
Novelis has successfully positioned itself as a key supplier of
flat rolled aluminum products to the automotive industry, where
demand for the lighter metal is burgeoning as automakers seek to
design more energy-efficient vehicles.
Novelis spokesman Neil Hirsch did not specify a reason for
the board's decision to terminate Martens, adding that the
company would maintain its focus on premium products under
interim CEO Steve Fisher, who previously served as chief
financial officer and was instated effective immediately.
"They decided it was the appropriate time for new
leadership," Hirsch told Reuters, adding that the April 1 start
of the Indian fiscal year was a factor in t1he timing. "While
this is a change in leadership, it's not a change in strategy."
Martens could not immediately be reached for comment. The
search for Martens' permanent replacement is currently under
way, Novelis said on Monday.
Atlanta-based Novelis is a unit of Indian group Hindalco
Industries, a flagship company of the Mumbai-based
conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.
Martens joined Novelis two years after it was acquired by
Hindalco following its 2005 spinoff from aluminum producer Alcan
Inc., now part of Rio Tinto Alcan.
He spent most of his career in the automotive industry,
including 18 years at Ford, which is a Novelis customer
and a big supporter of the shift from steel to aluminum in body
sheet following the launch of the aluminum-intensive F-150 truck
in January 2014.
Martens' termination comes after Novelis set records in
aluminum shipments for the can and automotive industries in the
third quarter of fiscal year 2015, as it neared full capacity in
its production of automotive sheet for Ford.
"That's a groundbreaking application for them," one market
source said of Novelis' dealings with Ford, adding that he was
"dumbfounded" to learn of Martens' departure.
The sudden move amid solid performance from the company in
recent quarters took many in the market by surprise.
"This is a big shake-up," one trader said.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia
Osterman)