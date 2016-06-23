Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Novo Banco has launched a discounted cash tender on eight bonds as it seeks to improve its capital position and improve future interest expenses.
The Portuguese bank is looking to buy back just up to 500m of the bonds, which have a face value of 2.39bn-equivalent, through an unmodified Dutch auction.
"Novo Banco's business plan for the medium-to-long term, which was developed on the basis of the restructuring plan focuses on restoring Novo Banco's profitability while continuing the orderly reduction of exposure to non-core assets," the bank said in a statement.
Deutsche Bank and Nomura are lead managing the offer which expires on June 29.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.