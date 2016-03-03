BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - An ISDA determinations committee has decided that there has been no succession event with respect to Novo Banco's credit default swaps.
The committee decided that under the 2003 credit derivatives definitions no succession event occurred and that under the 2014 definitions there is no successor to the relevant obligations of Novo Banco. (Reporting by Robert Smith)
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: