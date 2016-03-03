(Updates with context throughout)

By Helen Bartholomew

LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - ISDA's EMEA credit determinations committee has ruled that the Bank of Portugal's decision to transfer 2bn of Novo Banco bonds to bad bank Banco Espirito Santo does not constitute a succession event with respect to credit default swaps referencing Novo Banco.

The 15-strong buy and sell-side committee ruled unanimously that no succession event occurred under either 2003 or 2014 CDS definitions.

According to CDS definitions, a succession event occurs following any transfer of bonds constituting a minimum of 25% of debt securities issued.

A ruling in favour of a succession would have seen half of outstanding CDS on Novo Banco transferred to BES. That would ultimately result in payouts if a Failure To Pay credit event is ruled following the expected wind down of BES.

Market participants initially expected the transfer to trigger a succession of a portion of the US$387m net notional outstanding in Novo Banco CDS as the shift represented 27% of the reference entity's 7.35bn of outstanding senior debt, according to financial statements up to June 30 2015. But the bank had some loans and central bank deposits, muddying the picture.

Last month, the committee had to delay a binding vote on the matter in order to establish up-to-date information on the outstanding principal amount of debt issued, in particular with regards to central bank funding. The committee plans to issue a statement on its decision on Thursday.

Bondholders of the transferred obligations saw the value of their securities fall by 90% as a result of the central bank's decision, which was intended to shore up the capital position of the good bank.

An external panel ruled two weeks ago that the transfer did not constitute a "governmental intervention" credit event according to CDS definitions. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew, editing by Robert Smith, Julian Baker)