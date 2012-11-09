COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Friday it would start a new 1.5 billion Danish crown ($256 million) share repurchase programme as part of its previously announced 12-month buyback plan.

The purpose of the 12 billion crown buyback programme, which was started in February this year, is to reduce the company's share capital.

The new buyback programme will run from Friday through January 29, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 5.8610 Danish crowns)