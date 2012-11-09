BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Medical Services FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 17 million versus EGP 12 million year ago
COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Friday it would start a new 1.5 billion Danish crown ($256 million) share repurchase programme as part of its previously announced 12-month buyback plan.
The purpose of the 12 billion crown buyback programme, which was started in February this year, is to reduce the company's share capital.
The new buyback programme will run from Friday through January 29, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 5.8610 Danish crowns)
Feb 18 Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff known as Jane Roe in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling legalizing abortion, died on Saturday at the age of 69, a journalist close to McCorvey said.
VIENNA, Feb 18 Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche said on Saturday that a combination of its immunotherapy drug Tecentriq and its blockbuster cancer drug Avastin had shown encouraging results in a Phase II trial in treating a type of kidney cancer.