BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Medical Services FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 17 million versus EGP 12 million year ago
COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Denmark's Novo Nordisk on Friday said it expected to start labelling discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its new long-acting insulin Tresiba shortly.
Late on Thursday, an advisory panel to the FDA voted to recommend approval of Tresiba, despite signals of possible cardiovascular risk.
Novo Nordisk Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard said on an analyst call the company is prepared to provide all necessary research on Tresiba to the FDA. He did not provide any timeline for a possible approval.
Novo's CEO said on the call that the commmercial potential of Tresiba depends on the U.S. label.
The panel's recommendation rarely goes against the FDA's final decision. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Shida Chayesteh)
Feb 18 Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff known as Jane Roe in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling legalizing abortion, died on Saturday at the age of 69, a journalist close to McCorvey said.
VIENNA, Feb 18 Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche said on Saturday that a combination of its immunotherapy drug Tecentriq and its blockbuster cancer drug Avastin had shown encouraging results in a Phase II trial in treating a type of kidney cancer.