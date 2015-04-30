COPENHAGEN, April 30 Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Thursday Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen will remain in his role until he approaches the end of his contract, which expires in 2019.

There had expectations that Sorensen, 60, would leave the position before.

"As a result of the changes, Kaare Schultz, president and COO, has decided to leave Novo Nordisk with immediate effect," the company said in its first-quarter earnings report. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)