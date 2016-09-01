BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
COPENHAGEN, Sept 1 Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk's Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen will step down by the end of 2016 after 16 years in the position, it said on Thursday.
He will be succeeded by Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, currently executive vice president and head of corporate development, from Jan. 1, 2017.
Novo Nordisk shares fell 8 percent in early August after it cut its forecast for full-year profit growth and said it expected tough competition in the United States to pressure prices next year. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Susan Thomas)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.