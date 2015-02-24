BRIEF-Dong Energy to build biogas plant for Novo Nordisk, Novozymes residues
* Says will in cooperation with Bigadan build a large-scale biogas plant
(Corrects FEB 20 story to show levels become too high, not too low, paragraph 2)
COPENHAGEN Feb 20 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin maker, said on Friday it had received positive results from a phase 2 trial of an oral version of a long-acting GLP-1 for treatment of people with type 2 diabetes.
GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs work by stimulating the release of insulin when blood-sugar levels become too high.
Shares in Novo Nordisk, the biggest listed company in the Nordics measured by market capitalisation, rose around 4 percent following the news.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Says will in cooperation with Bigadan build a large-scale biogas plant
* New contract with a large hospital operator in US; contract is expected to deliver a further $3.7 mln of revenue over this new 7 year term