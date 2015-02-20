Feb 20 Novo Nordisk :

** Says it has successfully completed phase 2 trial for OG217SC; an oral formulation of long-acting glp-1 analogue semaglutide

** "This clinical proof of concept marks an important milestone for oral peptide therapy within the field of diabetes," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Mikkelsen)