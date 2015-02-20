BRIEF-Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 mln grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas
Feb 20 Novo Nordisk :
** Says it has successfully completed phase 2 trial for OG217SC; an oral formulation of long-acting glp-1 analogue semaglutide
** "This clinical proof of concept marks an important milestone for oral peptide therapy within the field of diabetes," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk.
* Agenus commences phase 1 trial with neoantigen cancer vaccine autosynvax
* Varian medical systems inc says named Gary E. Bischoping of dell technologies as chief financial officer effective may 8, 2017