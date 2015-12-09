BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
COPENHAGEN Dec 9 Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk said it has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval of its faster-acting insulin drug aspart.
The filing came after results of a clinical trial programme involving around 2,100 people with diabetes.
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital