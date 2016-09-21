(Adds CEO comment, background)
By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
A/S pledged on Wednesday to provide insulin at
steeply discounted prices in the world's least-developed nations
in what it is calling its "access to insulin commitment."
The company, which produces almost half of the world's
insulin, said the guarantee applied to Least Developed Countries
as defined by the United Nations, other low-income nations as
defined by the World Bank, and selected organizations providing
relief in humanitarian situations.
"We guarantee that we will provide low-priced human insulin
to ensure access to quality treatments for patients in the
poorest parts of the world for many years to come," the company
said in a statement.
Novo Nordisk Chief Executive Officer Lars Sorensen made the
announcement while taking part in a panel discussion during the
U.N. General Assembly on growing rates of non-communicable
diseases among vulnerable populations.
The cost of a vial of the human insulin in 2017 under the
program would be no more than $4, "which would ensure that the
treatment cost per day for an individual would be anywhere
between 10 and 15 cents a day," Sorensen said in an interview.
That amounts to less than 20 percent of the cost in
developed countries.
Sorensen, who has been with the company for 34 years and
been CEO since 2000, is stepping down at the end of the year but
will work for Novo Nordisk's charitable foundation.
He pledged that the human insulin program for poor nations
would be in place for "at least 10 years."
By then, Sorensen said, more modern insulin products would
have become available as cheaper generics. "So I don't want to
necessarily be committed to having to provide human insulin
because then they might as well get the better version," he
said.
More than 400 million people suffer from diabetes worldwide,
while an estimated 50 million lack access to insulin, the
company said. If not properly controlled, diabetes can lead to a
wide range of serious health complications.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Peter
Cooney)