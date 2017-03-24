March 24 A panel of the European Medicines
Agency said it recommended granting marketing approval to Danish
drugmaker Novo Nordisk's haemophilia B drug.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a
positive opinion on the drug, Refixia, intended for the
treatment and prevention of bleeding in patients 12 years and
above with haemophilia B. bit.ly/2n1edgs
Haemophilia B is caused by the deficiency of the factor IX
gene that is instrumental in blood clotting.
The panel's opinion will now be reviewed by the EMA.
