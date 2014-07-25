BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, July 25 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Friday it expected European Commission marketing authorisation for its new two-in-one insulin drug within three months after an EU medicines agency recommended the drug.
It said subject to the EU Commission approval and the completion of pricing and reimbursement discussions, it expected to have the drug out into the first European markets by the first half of 2015. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Ole Mikkelsen)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: