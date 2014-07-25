COPENHAGEN, July 25 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Friday it expected European Commission marketing authorisation for its new two-in-one insulin drug within three months after an EU medicines agency recommended the drug.

It said subject to the EU Commission approval and the completion of pricing and reimbursement discussions, it expected to have the drug out into the first European markets by the first half of 2015. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Ole Mikkelsen)