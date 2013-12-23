Dec 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Monday it has approved Novo Nordisk's drug
Tretten to prevent bleeding in patients with a rare blood
clotting disorder known as congenital Factor XIIIA-subunit
deficiency.
Patients with the disorder do not make enough of the Factor
XIII protein that is important for normal blood clotting, the
FDA said. Factor XIII is composed of subunits A and B. Factor
XIII deficiency is usually caused by a deficiency of the A
subunit.
Tretten was studied in 77 patients with the disorder and was
effective in preventing bleeding in 90 percent of the patients
when given monthly, the FDA said. Side effects included
headache, pain in the extremities and at the injection site.