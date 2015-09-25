(Adds Novo Nordisk comment, byline)
By Deena Beasley and Vidya L Nathan
Sept 25 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday approved Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's
diabetes drug Tresiba, two years after rejecting the long-acting
form of insulin.
The agency also approved the company's Ryzodeg, an injection
that combines Tresiba and a fast-acting man-made form of
insulin. Novo Nordisk is the world's No. 1 maker of insulin, a
hormone normally produced by the pancreas that helps the body
use glucose for energy.
Tresiba is already being sold in 30 countries, and analysts
expect annual sales of $2.4 billion by 2020, according to
Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
"The U.S. market for basal insulin represents over 80
percent of the global market," said Soren Lontoft Hansen, senior
analyst at brokerage firm Sydbank. "We expect a positive price
reaction on Monday between 5 percent and 10 percent."
The FDA had declined to approve Tresiba in 2013, asking for
more data on risks of heart problems from using the drug. (bit.ly/1YG0329)
U.S.-listed shares of Novo Nordisk fell 10 cents to
close at $54.93 on Friday.
Hansen said the U.S. approval sets the stage for Novo
Nordisk to compete against long-acting insulins Lantus and
Toujeo sold by rival Sanofi SA.
Todd Hobbs, chief medical officer for Novo Nordisk in North
America, said diabetics using Tresiba can go as long as 42 hours
between doses, compared with 18 to 24 hours for Levemir, the
company's current long-lasting insulin.
As an ultra-long acting product, Tresiba is sold at a
premium to other insulins, but Novo Nordisk said the company has
not yet determined a U.S. price for the new insulin.
"We want to do everything we can to make it as affordable
and as broad of an access as we can," Hobbs said.
Novo Nordisk said it expects to launch Tresiba in the United
States during the first quarter of 2016. A company spokesman
said a launch target for Ryzodeg has not yet been determined.
Analysts were confident that the FDA would approve the drug
after Novo Nordisk submitted interim test results to the agency
earlier this year. The ongoing cardiovascular
outcomes trial will likely conclude in mid-2016, Hobbs said.
Friday's FDA approvals include warnings that Tresiba and
Ryzodeg should not be used by patients who have high levels of
the chemical ketone. (1.usa.gov/1MOio9w)
Novo Nordisk earlier on Friday said its new experimental
once-weekly diabetes drug, semaglutide, was successful in a
late-stage study.
(Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen in Copenhagen; Editing
by Sriraj Kalluvila and Bill Rigby)