BRIEF-Sinphar Pharmaceutical will be imposed fine of T$2.5 mln
* Says the company will be imposed fine of T$2.5 million by Fair Trade Commission
COPENHAGEN, April 21 Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it planned to invest 100 million euros in production facilities at its existing 32,000 square metres site in Chartres, France.
Novo Nordisk already employs 1,400 people in France, where a range of the company's insulin products are produced and exported from.
"With the coming expansion we will further strengthen Chartres' position in our global product supply organisation," said Chief Executive Officer, Lars Rebien Sørensen in a statement.
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Teis Jensen)
* Says it sees q1 net profit up 18-38 percent y/y from 168 million yuan ($24.37 million) a year earlier
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.022 per share to shareholders for 2016