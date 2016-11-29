COPENHAGEN Nov 29 Novo Nordisk's
long-acting insulin blockbuster Tresiba has a safe
cardiovascular profile in patients with type 2 diabetes, results
released by the company on Tuesday showed.
The so-called DEVOTE study, involving more than 7,500
patients, demonstrated Tresiba's non-inferiority of major
adverse cardiovascular events to rival Sanofi's
long-acting insulin Lantus (insulin glargine), the Novo
statement said.
Interim data from DEVOTE ensured the U.S. Food & Drug
Administration's (FDA) approval of Tresiba in September 2015, so
either neutral or positive results were to be expected from
Tuesday's announcement.
Novo has already applied for a label description update for
Tresiba in both the EU and the U.S. after trials earlier this
year showed therapy with Tresiba led to fewer episodes of low
blood sugar levels (hypoglycaemia) compared to therapy with
Lantus.
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by David Evans)