COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk has decided to list its IT services unit NNIT separately on the Copenhagen stock exchange NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen, it said in a press release on Monday.

NNIT has more than 2,400 employees and had a turnover in 2014 of 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($365 million). Operating profit in 2014 was 265 million Danish crowns.

The company did not disclose any details about the timing or size of the listing. It had said previously it would consider listing NNIT.

