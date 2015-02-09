Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk has decided to list its IT services unit NNIT separately on the Copenhagen stock exchange NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen, it said in a press release on Monday.
NNIT has more than 2,400 employees and had a turnover in 2014 of 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($365 million). Operating profit in 2014 was 265 million Danish crowns.
The company did not disclose any details about the timing or size of the listing. It had said previously it would consider listing NNIT.
($1 = 6.5720 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order