COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Denmark's Novo Nordisk plans to list its IT services unit NNIT on Copenhagen's stock exchange within the coming four to five weeks, it said on Monday.

"If everything goes well we will have NNIT listed on the Copenhagen stock exchange in four to five weeks," chief financial officer at Novo Nordisk and chairman of NNIT, Jesper Brandgaard, told Reuters.

His comments came after Novo Nordisk in a press release earlier on Monday said it seeks to list NNIT. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)