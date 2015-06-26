BRIEF-Top Choice Medical Investment unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy tax preference
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
COPENHAGEN, June 26 Danish Novo Nordisk said on Friday its insulin drug Levemir received a positive recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for children with type 1 diabetes as young as one year old.
Novo Nordisk expects to receive marketing authorisation from the European Commission within two to three months.
Results showed that Levemir, taken once or twice daily, in combination with insulin, effectively improved long-term glycaemic control, and was well tolerated in children as young as one year old, the statement said.
Levemir, a long-acting basal insulin for the treatment of diabetes, was launched in 2004 and is available in 90 countries. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by William Hardy)
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting