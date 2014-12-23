Dec 23 The U.S. health regulator approved a
formulation of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug,
liraglutide, for treating patients of obesity, a disease that
affects one in three Americans.
The injectable drug, to be marketed as Saxenda, is the
second obesity treatment to be approved this year after Orexigen
Therapeutics Inc's oral medication Contrave in
September.
Saxenda enters a market that is yet to realize its potential
due to limited effectiveness of existing drugs, reimbursement
hurdles, bungled launches and the perception of obesity as a
'lifestyle' disease.
The drug has been approved for patients with a body mass
index of 30 or above and at least one weight-related health
condition such as diabetes, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1Hx3kWg)
A lower dose of liraglutide, marketed as Victoza, was
approved for use in diabetes patients in 2010.
Novo believes Saxenda has blockbuster potential, although
doctors doubt it will be a game changer.
"None of the available drugs and none ... on the horizon are
sufficiently powerful to eradicate obesity," Lee Kaplan, chair
of the clinical committee of the Obesity Society, told Reuters
in October.
Saxenda's rivals include Vivus Inc's Qsymia and
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc's Belviq, which are taken
orally.
A study showed that half the patients given Saxenda lost at
least 5 percent body weight, the FDA said. Rival drugs show 2-5
percent weight loss over and above diet and exercise.
Saxenda, which works by slowing the speed at which food
leaves the stomach, has a better chance of being covered under
Medicare and Medicaid than rival drugs due to Victoza's
established safety profile.
However, the drug is an injectable and that could hurt
demand for it, physicians said.
The FDA has pulled obesity drugs off the shelves in the
past, after a series of lawsuits sought to link them with
debilitating side effects. As a result, doctors are reluctant to
prescribe drugs without an established record of their efficacy.
Analysts expect the injection to be priced at about $40 per
day compared with an average of $5-$6 for rival drugs.
Doctors and analysts believe Saxenda could do well despite
the hurdles.
Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen said in October that he
expected Saxenda to generate peak worldwide sales of 13 billion
Danish crowns ($2.24 billion) in 2024.
($1 = 5.81 Danish crowns)
