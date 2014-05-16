May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
said results from the largest trial of its experimental obesity
treatment liraglutide showed an 8 percent weight loss compared
to 2.6 percent with placebo after a year of treatment.
The data is being presented on Friday at the annual
Congress of the American Association of Clinical
Endocrinologists.
The study involved 3 mg of liraglutide - a drug which is
already on sale as a treatment for type-2 diabetes under the
brand name Victoza.
Novo submitted liraglutide 3 mg for regulatory approval for
chronic weight management in adults with obesity in December.
