COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
lowered its full-year profit growth forecast towards
the lower end of a previously indicated target range, and said
it sees ongoing market difficulties in the United States.
The drug company reported third-quarter operating profit of
12.42 billion Danish crowns ($1.82 billion), in line with
analysts' expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose 4 percent
to 27.54 billion Danish crowns, slightly below the 27.95 billion
estimated by analysts.
Novo Nordisk now expects 2016 operating profit to grow 5-7
percent in local currencies, compared with an earlier forecast
of 5-8 percent. Sales are now expected to grow by 5-6 percent,
compared with an earlier forecast of 5-7 percent.
($1 = 6.8207 Danish crowns)
