COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Novo Nordisk
remains committed come what may to the U.S. insulin market,
where price pressure are likely to continue into 2019, Chief
Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen said on Friday.
"We have no intentions of leaving the U.S. market, whatever
it costs," Sorensen told Reuters after the Danish firm released
third-quarter results.
Novo Nordisk lowered its long-term operating profit growth
guidance to 5 percent from 10 percent, sending its shares down
by as much as 19 percent.
