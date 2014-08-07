COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's top maker of insulin, posted on Thursday second-quarter operating profit in line with forecasts and maintained its operating profit and sales growth outlook.

Novo Nordisk posted a quarterly operating profit of 8.73 billion Danish crowns($1.57 billion), compared to expectations of 8.56 billion crowns, on revenues of 21.63 billion crowns against forecasts of 21.7 billion crowns.

The company kept its forecast for 2014 sales growth of 7 to 10 percent and operating profit growth at around 10 percent, both in local currencies. (1 US dollar = 5.5691 Danish crown) (Reporting by Copenhagen bureau; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)