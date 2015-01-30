COPENHAGEN Jan 30 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
maintained its financial guidance for 2015, giving a
more detailed number for its sales growth, after a stronger
fourth quarter than expected.
The insulin producer said it still expected operating profit
to grow about 10 percent in local currencies in 2015. Sales were
expected to grow 6 to 9 percent in 2015, similar to the
'high-single-digit' growth forecast.
Operating profit for the fourth quarter rose to 9.16 billion
Danish crowns ($1.4 billion), above an average forecast of 8.75
billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 6.5642 Danish crowns)
