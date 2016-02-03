COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Novo Nordisk specified its 2016 guidance and lowered its target for long-term profit growth after a slightly weaker than expected fourth quarter.

The Danish insulin maker now expects operating profit to grow by 5-9 percent in 2016, from an earlier guidance of mid to high single-digit growth.

Long-term, the company sees annual growth in operating profit of 10 percent, down from an earlier target of 15 percent.

Fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 11.13 billion Danish crowns ($1.63 billion), slightly below the 11.23 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

