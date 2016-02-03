COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Novo Nordisk
specified its 2016 guidance and lowered its target for long-term
profit growth after a slightly weaker than expected fourth
quarter.
The Danish insulin maker now expects operating profit to
grow by 5-9 percent in 2016, from an earlier guidance of mid to
high single-digit growth.
Long-term, the company sees annual growth in operating
profit of 10 percent, down from an earlier target of 15 percent.
Fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 11.13 billion Danish
crowns ($1.63 billion), slightly below the 11.23 billion seen in
a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 6.8316 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)