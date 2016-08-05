BRIEF-Access Bio receives patent
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
COPENHAGEN Aug 5 Denmark's Novo Nordisk narrowed its full-year profit growth guidance towards the lower end of a previously indicated target range, and said it sees intensified competition in the United States.
The drug company's second-quarter operating profit was 12.50 billion Danish crowns ($1.87 billion), in line with both the same quarter last year and with analysts' expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose 1 percent to 27.49 billion, missing the 28.54 billion seen by analysts.
Novo Nordisk now expects 2016 growth of 5-8 percent in operating profit in local currencies, down from an earlier forecast of 5-9 percent. Sales are now expected to grow by 5-7 percent, down from an earlier forecast of 5-9 percent.
($1 = 6.6756 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: