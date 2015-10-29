* Novo expects sales and operating profit to grow 5-9 pct in 2016

* U.S. Tresiba roll-out to boost sales 1 percentage point -CFO

* Novo's Chinese growth to deteriorate further next year -CEO (Adds quotes, further analyst reaction, details)

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 Novo Nordisk, the world leader in diabetes, predicted moderate sales growth in 2016 after quarterly sales missed forecasts, disappointing investors who were also unnerved by a warning of falling diabetes sales at rival Sanofi.

The Danish company's shares fell more than 2 percent as it said sales were expected to grow 5-9 percent next year, when it will finally roll out its new insulin Tresiba in the United States after a long delay.

The net impact of the launch, which will "cannibalise" some sales of Novo's existing Levemir product, will be a percentage point in revenue growth next year, chief financial officer Jesper Brandgaard told reporters in a conference call.

However, the drug will be loss-making in 2016 due to a "very, very significant" investment in its launch, chief executive Lars Rebien Sorensen said.

Brandgaard also said sales growth would be dragged down by around 1.5 percentage points due to tough pricing competition in China, increased generic competition in some areas and a lost U.S. contract for the insulin Novolog.

Novo's sales prices have been squeezed by U.S. pharmacy benefit managers such as Express Scripts and CVS Health Corp, and Sorensen said he expected a flat price development this year and next in the United States.

The agencies administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and have been challenging the rising cost of new medications.

CHINA SLOWDOWN

Sorensen said China was a challenging market, with growth there expected to come down to "flat to slightly positive" next year from 5 percent so far this year.

"It is a reflection of the overall market growth coming down, increased competition from local manufacturers, but also from our international competitors, restrictions on the ability to promote products according to the newest policies in China," he said.

Novo's growth rates in China has already been significantly reduced from 11 percent in 2014 and 15 percent in 2013.

"It is a market in huge transition. We still believe in long-term growth in China, so we will still have more than 2,000 sales representatives going forward in China. But it is challenging in the short to mid-term," Sorensen said.

Overall, Novo's operating profit was in-line with analysts' expectations in the third quarter whereas sales was slightly below expectations. Novo raised its 2015 operating profit growth guidance to 20 percent from an earlier expected 19 percent.

Next year it expects operating profit to grow in line with sales, or 5-9 percent in local currencies.

"This seems a little low/cautious guidance, but again we know that Novo always starts out on a cautious note; 2015 guidance has been raised twice so far," Nordea analysts said in a note.

Rival Sanofi warned on Thursday sales at its diabetes division would keep falling until 2018 as it faces growing competition in the United States where the patent of its blockbuster Lantus is due to expire this year.

Barclays analysts urged Novo investors not to read too much into Sanofi's particular problems, which they said were "self-inflicted" rather than being market-driven.

($1 = 6.8201 Danish crowns) (Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Ben Hirschler)