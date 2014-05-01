(Repeats item to additional subscribers with no changes)
COPENHAGEN May 1 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, the world's biggest insulin producer, reported
higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday and
lowered its 2014 sales guidance, but kept its outlook for 2014
operating profit growth unchanged.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 8.03 billion
Danish crowns ($1.49 billion) in the first quarter from 7.56
billion crowns a year ago, slightly above a forecast for 7.87
billion Danish crowns in a Reuters poll.
"We are pleased to reiterate our expectations to operating
profit growth for 2014 despite a challenging start of the year
and a lower outlook for sales growth," chief executive Lars
Rebien Sorensen said in the report.
The company lowered its guidance for sales growth from
January to 7-10 percent but kept operating profit growth
guidance unchanged at around 10 percent in local currencies.
($1 = 5.3946 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Richard Pullin)