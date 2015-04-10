BRIEF-Tong Ren Tang Technologies says Fy net profit attributable RMB595.7 mln, up 10.10 pct
* For year ended 31 December 2016, group's revenue amounted to rmb4.67 billion representing an increase of 14.71%
COPENHAGEN, April 10 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Friday it had opened a factory in Kaluga, Russia, for the production and assembly of insulin cartridges and pre-filled injection pens used for the treatment of diabetes.
The world's biggest insulin producer, Novo Nordisk also has production sites in Denmark, Brazil, China, France and the United States. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Oncology Venture Sweden AB and Eisai Inc. (Woodcliff Lake, NJ U.S.A.) have entered an agreement under which Oncology Venture will develop a Companion Diagnostic (utilizing its proprietary Drug Response Predictor (DRP) technology) for an undisclosed Eisai oncology therapeutic agent in order to evaluate its interest in in-licensing the drug for further clinical development in the OV spin-out, 2X Oncology Inc. (Boston, MA U.S.A.)