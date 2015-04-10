BRIEF-Oncology Venture to evaluate Eisai oncology drug for in-license to 2X Oncology Inc.

* Oncology Venture Sweden AB and Eisai Inc. (Woodcliff Lake, NJ U.S.A.) have entered an agreement under which Oncology Venture will develop a Companion Diagnostic (utilizing its proprietary Drug Response Predictor (DRP) technology) for an undisclosed Eisai oncology therapeutic agent in order to evaluate its interest in in-licensing the drug for further clinical development in the OV spin-out, 2X Oncology Inc. (Boston, MA U.S.A.)