COPENHAGEN, Sept 1 Novo Nordisk has
launched its type 2 diabetes treatment Ryzodeg in Mexico, a
combination drug that could reap the company billions in
revenues in years to come.
Ryzodeg combines insulin degludec, which Novo Nordisk calls
Tresiba, and insulin aspart.
"Ryzodeg has documented excellent glucose control and a low
risk of hypoglycaemia and it represents an excellent opportunity
for intensification of insulin treatment with fewer injections
than other treatment options," Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, chief
science officer, said on Monday.
Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen sees the drug having
"double blockbuster" potential, which means sales of $2 billion
a year within 8-10 years of launch around the world.
The International Diabetes Federation says 8.7 million
people live with diabetes in Mexico, with 70,281
diabetes-related deaths in 2013.
Novo Nordisk expects to launch Ryzodeg in other countries
within the coming year.
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Mark Potter)