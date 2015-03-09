BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Says new data in adults with obesity losing at least 5 percent body weight with Saxenda showed improvement in blood glucose, CV risk factors and quality of life outcomes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million