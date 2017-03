COPENHAGEN, April 22 Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug Saxenda, which has been launched in the United States on Wednesday, will cost $1,068 per month in the country, the company told Reuters in an email on Wednesday.

"The amount paid by the individual patient will depend on whether Saxenda is covered by the person's health insurance," a Novo Nordisk spokesman said in the email.

