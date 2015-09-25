COPENHAGEN, Sept 25 Danish pharmaceutical
company Novo Nordisk has successfully completed the
second phase 3a trial with its diabetes drug semaglutide, it
said on Friday.
"We are excited about these trial results, which show that
1.0 mg semaglutide injected once weekly provided better
glycaemic control and greater weight loss than 2.0 mg exenatide
once-weekly," chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen said
in a statement.
Novo Nordisk said semaglutide appeared to have a safe and
well-tolerated profile.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by David Clarke)