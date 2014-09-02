COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday it has decided to stop its activities within inflammatory disorders and only focus on the treatment and prevention of diabetes and obesity.

As a consequence the company expects to incur a non-recurring cost of around 700 million Danish crowns ($123.37 million) this year, it said in a statement.

An update of the financial guidance for 2014 is expected in connection with the release of the financial results for the third quarter on Oct. 30, the company said.

(1 US dollar = 5.6742 Danish crown) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)