HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 16 at 8:45 P.M. EDT/March 17 0045 GMT
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday it has decided to stop its activities within inflammatory disorders and only focus on the treatment and prevention of diabetes and obesity.
As a consequence the company expects to incur a non-recurring cost of around 700 million Danish crowns ($123.37 million) this year, it said in a statement.
An update of the financial guidance for 2014 is expected in connection with the release of the financial results for the third quarter on Oct. 30, the company said.
(1 US dollar = 5.6742 Danish crown) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* Intends to make an offer of ordinary shares to eligible shareholders through a share purchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in February rose 21.5 percent from a year earlier, boosted by an increase in electronics and petrochemical shipments, official data showed on Friday, much faster than forecasts.