BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
COPENHAGEN Aug 26 Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it would begin a Phase III trial of its treatment for diabetes that would be taken orally rather than by injection after "encouraging" results in previous trials.
The tests are for what is calls a long-acting GLP-1 analogue semaglutide. The world's largest diabetes drug maker also said it would invest $2 billion in the next five years on production facilities in North Carolina in the United States and in Denmark. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan