COPENHAGEN Aug 26 Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it would begin a Phase III trial of its treatment for diabetes that would be taken orally rather than by injection after "encouraging" results in previous trials.

The tests are for what is calls a long-acting GLP-1 analogue semaglutide. The world's largest diabetes drug maker also said it would invest $2 billion in the next five years on production facilities in North Carolina in the United States and in Denmark. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)