COPENHAGEN Jan 28 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
is expected to announce a 44 pct rise in annual
operating profits in its earnings report on Wednesday, as
investors await crucial drug test results.
The world's largest insulin maker is expected to post 2015
operating profit of 49.6 billion Danish crowns ($7.25 billion)
up from 34.5 billion last year, a Reuters poll of analysts
showed.
Upcoming results from studies for two of its growth-driving
drugs, the ultra-long acting insulin Tresiba and GLP-1 Victoza,
will be critical, analysts said.
Results from the SWITCH study, comparing Tresiba's effect on
low blood sugar with the Lantus from Sanofi, could
come within days. Tresiba's long-awaited U.S launch was
announced earlier this week.
A bigger impact may come from a cardiovascular trial of
Victoza, expected by the end of the first quarter. Results will
indicate whether the drug reduces the risk of heart attacks and
strokes for diabetics.
Brokerage Leerink said results of that study could be "the
biggest stock mover in 2016" and Nordea reckoned Novo's share
price could rise by 10 percent should the results be positive.
The study has become even more critical after the success of
Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance pill in
cutting deaths in diabetics with heart risk.
Novo Nordisk has targeted 15 percent operating profit growth
since 1996. It reached growth of 10 percent and below 10 percent
in 2014 and 2013 although in the previous two years growth was
just below and just above 30 percent.
It may cut the target next week, according to analysts,
after its steady expansion has made it increasingly difficult
for Novo Nordisk to keep up a growth level measured in
percentages. Its profits have grown over 230 percent since 2009
while its share price has climbed almost 700 percent during that
time.
Novo is expected by analysts to post 2015 revenues of 107.7
billion crowns up from 88.8 billion one year ago.
($1 = 6.8390 Danish crowns)
