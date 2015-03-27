* Novo to submit interim trial data for Tresiba with FDA
* Move brings key new drug nearer to market in U.S.
* Shares in Danish group hit all-time high
By Ben Hirschler
March 27 Denmark's Novo Nordisk is to
resubmit its new insulin Tresiba to U.S. regulators based on
interim analysis data from a clinical trial, bringing its
biggest new drug hope closer to the world's top market.
Shares in the company leapt 13 percent to an all-time high
in early trade in Copenhagen on Friday after it said it would
file with the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) within
the next month. The drug was rebuffed by the FDA two years ago.
The plan, announced late on Thursday, is a big relief to
investors, since a decision not to use the early data on Tresiba
and related drug Ryzodeg would have further delayed a U.S.
launch. Tresiba is already available in Europe and other
markets.
Novo, the world's top insulin maker, is now in a position to
get a U.S. approval for Tresiba as soon as October or November,
putting it on track to launch by early 2016, according to
industry analysts.
Citigroup's Peter Verdult said he believed the odds of U.S.
approval were greater than 90 percent, given a small group of
Novo staff sitting behind a communications "firewall" had
already discussed the data with FDA.
The FDA asked Novo to conduct a dedicated cardiovascular
risk trial, known as DEVOTE, after refusing to approve Tresiba
in 2013 because of worries it might be linked to higher rates of
heart attacks or strokes.
Novo had previously said it would decide during the first
half of this year whether to submit interim or full trial
results. Waiting for full results would have scuppered its hope
of getting to market in 2016 and put it behind in a highly
competitive sector.
Novo vies with Sanofi and Eli Lilly in
supplying insulins to diabetics. A Tresiba launch in the United
States within the next year may help see off rival products,
notably Sanofi's new insulin Toujeo, which is designed to
succeed the French company's Lantus.
Tresiba, an ultra-long-acting form of insulin that is also
known as degludec, is currently forecast to generate annual
sales of $2.2 billion by 2020, according to consensus estimates
compiled by Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
But that number could rise as confidence in the product's
prospects now increases.
(Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)